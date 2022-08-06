Windsor police are asking residents to avoid a section of Ouellette Avenue for what appears to be a collision involving a bicycle.

Police have closed off Ouellette Ave. between Hanna Street and Shepherd Avenue with cruisers parked at both ends.

Photos from the scene show a bicycle laying in the middle of the road with markers placed on the street.

The incident took place around 5:20 a.m.

The traffic reconstruction unit is on scene.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area and are rerouting traffic.