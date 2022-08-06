Advertisement
Windsor police close section of Ouellette Avenue following collision
Published Saturday, August 6, 2022 9:47AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 6, 2022 9:47AM EDT
Ouellette Avenue was closed in both directions between Hanna Street and Shepherd Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
Windsor police are asking residents to avoid a section of Ouellette Avenue for what appears to be a collision involving a bicycle.
Police have closed off Ouellette Ave. between Hanna Street and Shepherd Avenue with cruisers parked at both ends.
Photos from the scene show a bicycle laying in the middle of the road with markers placed on the street.
The incident took place around 5:20 a.m.
The traffic reconstruction unit is on scene.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area and are rerouting traffic.
