The province’s Special Investigations Unit has ruled a Windsor man injured himself, and officers will not face discipline.

According to the SIU, the man was arrested on Jan. 6, 2019 when police and paramedics went to the area of Parent Avenue and Wyandotte Street and found a man lying on the sidewalk.

Paramedics determined he was intoxicated and given the option of going to hospital or police cells for public intoxication.

SIU officials say he chose to go to headquarters and was transported in the prisoner van.

While he was exiting the van, his right ankle turned inward and he stumbled.

A short time later he complained of pain in his right leg and was taken to hospital where doctors say he had a broken and dislocated right ankle.

SIU Director Tony Loparco ruled, “The video evidence shows that the injury resulted from the man badly rolling his ankle as he exited the police transport van in the sally port area and had nothing to do with police conduct or omission.”

The SIU has now closed this case.