Windsor police chief supports province’s changes to officer recruitment

Windsor’s chief of police is pleased with the decisions by the province to make it easier for Ontarians to join policing.

The province announced Tuesday it is offering free tuition to the Ontario Police College, among other new legislative changes.

“I would rather open up our ability to hire a broader spectrum of people and provide people the opportunity to remove those barriers, because I really think it’s better for our community, it’s better for police services,” Chief Jason Bellaire told AM800 News.

Currently, tuition for basic constable training is more than $15,000.

Ontario is also increasing the number of recruits over the next two years.

An initial thought to require post-secondary education has also been scrapped. Meaning, it will continue to be a benefit for police officers, but not a requirement.

- With files from AM800 News