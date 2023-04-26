Windsor police chief supports province’s changes to officer recruitment

Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire.

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in Canada

Earlier this year, a since-removed TikTok video of a Canadian farmer dumping milk while decrying supply-management rules received national media attention. It's not the first time the image a scene, of thousands of litres of fresh milk running down a drain, has come under scrutiny.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver