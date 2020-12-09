WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have arrested a man on numerous child pornography and luring-related charges following a months-long investigation.

The Windsor Police Service’s I.C.E Unit (Internet Child Exploitation) launched an investigation in October after receiving information that a person may have been involved in online child luring and child pornography offences.

Through investigation officers identified an adult male suspect.

Police obtained authorization to search a residence in Windsor. Investigators attended the residence on Thursday, Dec. 3, executed the warrant and arrested the suspect without incident.

During the search, police seized a number of electronic items including a portable computer tablet and a number of cell phones.Christopher Garant, a 54-year-old Windsor man, is facing child luring, making child pornography and distributing child pornography charges.

Police say they are satisfied no children from the Windsor-Essex area were involved in the offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.