An alleged burglar caught trapped in the trunk of a car in downtown Windsor is facing charges.

Windsor police responded to the 300-block of Ouellette Avenue, near the Windsor Armouries, on Monday at 3 a.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious person in the area.

The owner of a silver Honda Accord had parked the car in an alley off of Ouellette Avenue before finding the rear driver’s side window had been broken. The owner found a number of items in the back seat that had previously been stored in the trunk but, nothing appeared to be missing.

The owner then drove the car a short distance to pick up some more items to load up but, wasn’t expecting to find a man inside once the trunk lid flipped open.

The owner was able to slam the trunk shut quickly, locking the male suspect inside, before calling police.

Officers seized a screw driver and a hammer multi-tool. The suspect was arrested without incident.

Joseph Hanlon, 29, of Windsor, is charged with mischief under $5,000 and possession of break and enter tools.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 x4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.