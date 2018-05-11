Windsor police believe same suspect is involved in multiple Lauzon Road convenience store robberies
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 7:58AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 11, 2018 11:51AM EDT
Windsor police are investigating an early morning robbery at a convenience store.
The robbery took place around 2:15am at the Mac’s on Lauzon Road near Hawthorne Drive.
Police say the suspect was wearing a ski mask and was armed with a knife as he entered the store and demanded money.
No injuries are reported.
The suspect is described as a white man, about six feet tall, wearing a plaid shirt and black pants.
Police believe it may be the same suspect from robberies reported on May 2. Police released surveillance video from those robberies.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or anonymously, Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.