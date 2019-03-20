

Windsor police believe a suspect wanted in a string of convenience store robberies is at it again.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East on Wednesday at 7:20 a.m.

A masked man is reported to have walked into the store and demand money. The suspect then made off with cash and merchandise, last seen heading southbound on Windermere Road.

There were no injuries reported and a weapon was not seen.

Surveillance video has been released of the most recent incident:

The Windsor Police Service is investigating robberies at five convenience stores believed to all be related.

The suspect in the latest robbery is described as:

male white

approximately 5'6" in height

slim build

wearing sunglasses, a black ski mask and green toque

wearing a distinctive light green construction style jacket with a reflective X on the back

black gloves, black pants, black shoes

The Windsor Police Service is asking the public to view the surveillance video, as someone may recognize the walk or mannerism of the suspect and the associated clothing.

