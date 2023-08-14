Windsor police auxiliary officer gets Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee award

A Windsor police auxiliary officer has been recognized for his commitment to the community.

Puneet Kumar earned the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Community Hero Award.

Police say Kumar has supported our community through a variety of dedicated volunteer work. He's spearheaded food drives, mentors’ local international students, volunteered at many local charities, and serves as an auxiliary officer.

“We are so proud to have such dedicated members on our team,” said a social media post from police. “Please join us in congratulating Puneet on this great achievement.”