WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is investigating two separate suspicious fires that took place around the same time early Sunday.

Both incidents were reported around 3:45 a.m. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Wyandotte Street East where a vacant business had been damaged in a fire.

The building sustained minor damage.

Patrol officers also responded to the scene of a reported fire in the 1400 block of Goyeau Street where police arrived to find a shed and detached garage had sustained “significant fire damage.”

In both incidences the blaze had already been extinguished before police arrived.

There were no injuries reported as a result of either fire.

Police have deemed both fires suspicious and held both scenes pending further investigation.

The Arson Unit is asking anyone in the either area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for any possible evidence. This includes any suspicious person or activity before and after the time of the fire.

Police are asking anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com