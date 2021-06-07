WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is investigating a suspicious overnight fire that left a shed and garage with “significant” damage.

Police say Sunday around 3:45 a.m. officers attended the 1400 block of Goyeau Street for a report of a fire.

Officers found a shed and detached garage with significant fire damage. The blaze had already been extinguished before police arrived.

There were no injuries reported.

Police held the scene pending an investigation by the Arson Unit due to the fire’s suspicious nature.

The Arson Unit is asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for any possible evidence. This includes any suspicious person or activity before and after the time of the fire.

Police are asking anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com