WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two Windsor men are facing assault charges after a verbal altercation turned physical, sending another man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say around 3:30 p.m. on Friday officers responded to the 600 block of Victoria Avenue for a report of a fight involving an injured person.

Upon arrival, police found the injured man who was taken to the hospital. It was reported that multiple male adults were involved in a verbal confrontation that turned into a physical fight.

Police identified multiple suspects and the Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

One suspect was located that after around 4:45 p.m. and was arrested without incident. The second suspect was also arrested without incident at 5:30 p.m. that day.

Two men both from Windsor, have been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The Major Crime Branch is still actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com