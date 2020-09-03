WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have arrested three youths in relation to a video of an assault that had been circling on social media.

Police say it has also been determined that a second similar event involving the same victim was also captured on video and shared through social media.

In relation to the initial assault investigation, it was reported that one of the suspects had a weapon on him which was shown to witnesses who tried to intervene, police say.

All three suspects, identified as male youths, were arrested Thursday. They are each facing assault charges in relation to the initial incident and one is facing an additional charge of carrying a weapon while committing an assault.

The initial assault is believed to have taken place at a park in the 1700 block of Totten Street. According to police, the video shows the three male suspects, allegedly assaulting the victim.

Police say the second incident, which was also captured on video, was investigated and two of the same youth suspects are being charged in relation to that case.

Given all the accused are young offenders they cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Major Crime branch continues to investigate the matter and is still encouraging any witnesses to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.