WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have arrested a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to an attempted murder investigation.

Police say Windsor man Robert Labrecque, 20, had remained outstanding since the incident on Feb. 27.

He was arrested without incident on Wednesday at the Windsor Police Service Headquarters.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Downing Street on Feb. 27 for a shots fired report.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle with damage consistent with gun shots and a victim who did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police say the victim was driving in the area when two suspects inside another vehicle fired shots before fleeing the area.

One suspect was arrested without incident and charged with attempted murder, but police continued to search for Labrecque.

He is now facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.