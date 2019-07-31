

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested a man believed to be involved at a break and enter at a business in Amherstburg.

Officers from the Windsor police Amherstburg detachment were called to a business in the 7800 block of Howard Avenue in Amherstburg on Sunday, July 28.

A large quantity of electronics and construction-style equipment was reportedly stolen.

Members of the property crimes unit observed a person of interest driving a Chevy Equinox that was believed to be associated with the break and enter the next day. Around 11:00 a.m. officers stopped the vehicle in the 3100 block of Walker Road in Windsor.

They determined the vehicle had been stolen a day earlier and the licence plate registered to another vehicle and been placed on the Equinox. The driver was placed under arrest.

Police found a number of items believed to be stolen from the original break and enter during a search of the vehicle.

Donald Jenkinson, a 37-year-old Windsor man is charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property.

“This case serves as a fine example of how Windsor Police Service specialty units were able to provide support and assistance to a call for service that originated at our Amherstburg Detachment,” said Sgt. Steve Betteridge in a release.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com