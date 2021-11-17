Windsor police arrest man linked to explosion at Windsor Assembly Plant

Windsor, Ont. -

After an active investigation, Windsor police have arrested a man related to an explosion at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Officers closed Drouillard Road between Milloy Street and Alice Street due to the investigation on Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed on social media it was linked to the explosion at the plant in the 2100 block of Chrysler Centre Drive around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 4.

It happened on the second floor of the west side of the facility. The building was evacuated and there were no injuries reported.

More details coming.