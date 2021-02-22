WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 50-year-old man is facing arson and criminal negligence charges after two people died in a house fire on Church Street.

The Windsor Police Major Crime Unit had been investigating a fatal fire in the 400 block of Church Street where a 59-year-old man died and a woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Police say the woman, 54, succumbed to her injuries three days later.

The Major Crime Unit requested the public’s assistance in the investigation asking for information and any potential surveillance footage from the area.

As a result of the police investigation, an adult male suspect was identified and located by the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) unit on Friday in the area of Wyandotte Street Langlois Avenue where he was arrested without incident.

Police have charged Lowell Campbell, 50, of Windsor with arson – disregard for human life, two counts of criminal negligence causing death, and fail to comply with an undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com