Windsor police arrest man after cruiser set on fire on Sandwich Street
A 40-year-old man has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a police cruiser on fire Wednesday evening.
Police responded to a call from a resident around 7 p.m. about a police cruiser being intentionally set ablaze in the parking lot of the Windsor Police Service facility at 3312 Sandwich Street.
Witnesses told officers on scene they saw the suspect set fire to the car and pointed out the suspect. Police approached the suspect who was sitting in a parked car across the street.
Police say the man tried to drive off, but eventually complied with orders and was arrested without incident.
Ryan Lange of Windsor has been charged with arson and impaired operation of a vehicle by alcohol.
Police say no one was injured during the incident and there was no one inside the car at the time of the arson.
Windsor fire crews were called to the scene to put the fire out.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
Which sponsors have pulled support for Hockey Canada?
Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.
Higher interest rates needed, signs of economic slowdown not enough, says Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says more interest rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down, despite some early signs of a slowing economy.
NDP pushing feds to tackle rising grocery costs, 'greedflation'
The NDP are calling on the federal government to take steps to tackle 'greedflation' and get to the bottom of the rising cost of groceries.
Former cop attacks Thai day care centre, kills at least 36
A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care centre Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama 'coming at a cost' to the Royal Family: expert
In his first speech as sovereign, King Charles III voiced his 'love for Harry and Meghan,' signalling that tensions between the Royal Family, and Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be starting to cool. Reducing the rancour between these members of the Royal Family will be key to paving a path forward for the monarchy, says royal commentator Richard Berthelsen.
Canadian officials warn: Turkeys at U.S. border might be turned back
Ahead of Thanksgiving Day, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is reminding cross-border shoppers that raw poultry or poultry by-products can’t be brought into the country from the U.S. due to ongoing avian flu outbreaks.
What is the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement?
The Supreme Court of Canada is set to hear a case brought by several human rights organizations seeking to overturn Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the agreement entails.
Officials are working to determine a motive after a kidnapped family of four was found dead in California
Investigators in California are working to determine the motive behind the killing of a family of four -- including an 8-month-old baby -- as the bodies were recovered Wednesday in a rural farm area after they were kidnapped earlier this week by an armed man at their business.
Kitchener
-
Two dead after collision in North Dumfries
Two people were killed Thursday in a fatal collision in North Dumfries Township, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Police release photo in Guelph Arboretum stabbing investigation
Guelph police have released a photo of a man they say “may have information” about an assault that occurred earlier this week in the University of Guelph Arboretum.
-
Downtown Kitchener transformed into bustling Bavarian village
After years of pandemic restrictions, Willkommen Platz returns to downtown Kitchener.
London
-
‘I didn't want to just be alive, I wanted to be well’: Eating disorder clinic marks 10 years of helping people
Patients shared their stories on the 10-year anniversary of the Adult Eating Disorders Services (AEDS) program at the London Health Sciences Centre.
-
Jury hears how paramedics were hampered as they treated crash victim
A London jury heard testimony Thursday from paramedics who told the court how they were hindered as they tried to assist a woman who died after being struck by a pick-up truck southwest of the city in December 2018.
-
Fire on the airstrip, London-area first responders take part in training exercises at London International Airport.
For anyone who didn’t see the warnings, activities at London International Airport may have been a little concerning.
Barrie
-
Hundreds of fans turn out for the Toronto Maple Leafs' day 2 training in Muskoka
Hundreds of fans in Gravenhurst got up close and personal with some of their favourite NHL players Thursday as the Toronto Maple Leafs arrived for day two of their training camp in cottage country.
-
Midland house fire leaves family stranded
Midland firefighters were called to a home on Johnson Street - between Robert and Scott streets - just after 2 p.m.
-
Police to pump the brakes on risky driving behaviours this Thanksgiving weekend
Police will be out in full force this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, targeting risky behaviours on the roads, including impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest suspect in gun incident; suspected shooter still on the lam
Greater Sudbury Police have arrested one person wanted in connection with a shooting Sept. 28 on Grandview Boulevard. However, the suspected shooter has not been located.
-
Mining company says Timmins could supplant Sudbury as global nickel capital
Deposits being explored in the Timmins area could become major source of high-quality nickel for the electric car battery market.
-
Collision kills senior riding a scooter in Sturgeon Falls
A resident of Nipissing First Nation was killed Wednesday when she was involved in a collision at the intersection of Michaud Street and Queen Street in Sturgeon Falls.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tight race between McKenney and Sutcliffe for Ottawa mayor, 35 per cent undecided: Nanos poll
A Nanos Research survey for CTV News Ottawa shows 29 per cent of respondents said they would vote for Catherine McKenney for mayor of Ottawa, compared to 24 per cent for Mark Sutcliffe.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two dead in Orleans shooting Wednesday night
Ottawa police say two men are dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a plaza in the area of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road Wednesday night.
-
Body spotted floating in the water in Ottawa's east end, police say
Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of a body floating in the water in Ottawa's east end.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man dead after shooting in North York, nearby schools under lockdown
A man has been shot dead in North York and two nearby schools have been placed under a lockdown as police search the area for suspects.
-
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
-
Ontario's licence plate sticker refund program issued $38K to one person
A single person received more than $38,000 from Ontario’s licence plate sticker refund program, while some $32 million ended up with people who appeared to own more than five cars, according to data obtained by CTV News Investigates.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
Improper training, inadequate boat led to drowning death of Montreal firefighter during rescue: report
Improper training and an inadequate boat led to the drowning death of a Montreal firefighter during a rescue operation last year in the St. Lawrence River, Quebec's workplace safety board said.
-
'Chaotic' communication, misunderstandings: report reveals why Montreal Pride parade was cancelled
Organizers of the Montreal Pride need to pay for security, communicate better, and hire more experienced staff to avoid another repeat of the devastating cancellation of the parade next year, according to a post-mortem report into the August 2022 fiasco.
Atlantic
-
Close to 13,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power 13 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island almost two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in active hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly update Thursday and a decrease in active hospitalizations.
-
Climate Changed: Fiona demonstrated wild hurricane future, and need to adapt
Across the East Coast, emotions about the way climate change is altering life can be heard, as residents rebuild their homes after Fiona and cope with weeks without power, and political leaders are asked how they'll prepare the coastlines and power grids to meet the next gale.
Winnipeg
-
$1B class action suit related to child welfare system filed against Manitoba government, Attorney General of Canada
A $1 billion class action lawsuit has been filed in the Court of King’s Bench against the Government of Manitoba and the Attorney General of Canada related to the child welfare system in Manitoba.
-
Slight increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Manitoba; 17 new deaths added to provincial total
The Manitoba government is reporting a slight increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as the death toll increased by 17 from last week’s report.
-
Two Manitoba employers facing fines after employees injured at work
The Manitoba government is reporting that two employers in the province are facing tens of thousands of dollars in fines for unrelated incidents where an employee was injured at work.
Calgary
-
Alberta United Conservatives head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney
Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.
-
UCP members say party needs to 'pull together' following leadership vote
The mail-in ballots are in and the doors were open other party members seeking to vote in-person, but this evening, the UCP and Alberta will have a new leader.
-
WinSport slides funds from track to day lodge expansion, Luge Canada not impressed
Frustrated officials with Luge Canada are disappointed WinSport is using money that had been earmarked for the restoration of Calgary's Olympic sliding track on day lodge renovations.
Edmonton
-
EPS apologizes for releasing DNA phenotyping composite sketch of Black sexual assault suspect
The Edmonton Police Service has apologized for releasing a composite sketch of a Black man in an attempt to solve a 2019 sexual assault. On Thursday, the head of the EPS sexual assault division acknowleged the criticism and apologized for releasing the image.
-
Virtanen released from professional tryout agreement by the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Thursday that they have released Jake Virtanen from his professional tryout agreement.
-
Alberta United Conservatives head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney
Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.
Vancouver
-
Breaking
Breaking | B.C. permanently capping fees charged by food delivery companies
B.C.’s temporary cap on fees that food-delivery companies can charge restaurants will now be permanent, as the province looks to support restaurant and bar owners facing challenges brought on by the pandemic and inflation.
-
'A remarkable feat': Hy's Steakhouse marks 60 years in Vancouver
Hy's Steakhouse on Hornby Street has been serving its signature steaks, seafood, cheese toast, and cocktails in the city's financial district since the early sixties.
-
Majority of B.C. businesses not expected to pass on credit card surcharges to customers
One of the most popular ways Canadians pay for just about everything may be getting more expensive.