WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police arrested a London man Wednesday after a recent investigation involving drug trafficking.

Police say the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) identified a suspect and involved vehicle through the investigation.

At around 12 p.m. Wednesday officers located the suspect and vehicle in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Erskine Street.

Police found a quantity of suspected cocaine on the man and he was arrested without incident.

Emmett Campbell, 32, from London was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and breach of release order.