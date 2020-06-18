Advertisement
Windsor police arrest London man through drug trafficking investigation
A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police arrested a London man Wednesday after a recent investigation involving drug trafficking.
Police say the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) identified a suspect and involved vehicle through the investigation.
At around 12 p.m. Wednesday officers located the suspect and vehicle in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Erskine Street.
Police found a quantity of suspected cocaine on the man and he was arrested without incident.
Emmett Campbell, 32, from London was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and breach of release order.