Windsor police arrest four suspects for robbery, fifth suspect still at large

    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested four suspects, three of them teenagers, and is seeking a fifth following a robbery in the city’s east end.

    Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a victim who said they had been robbed in a parking lot in the 10000-block of Tecumseh Rd. East.

    Police said the victim was surrounded and assaulted by a group of suspects, stripped of his clothing and personal items, and left in the parking lot.

    Officers then located and arrested four suspects.

    Police said a 21-year-old has been charged with robbery with violence, assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, uttering death threats, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

    A 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were each charged with robbery with violence and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

    Another 15-year-old boy was charged with robbery with violence, mischief, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

    Additionally, a 13-year-old girl is wanted on a charge of robbery with violence.

    The names of the underage suspects can’t be released under a provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police.

      

