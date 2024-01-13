Windsor police arrest four suspects for robbery, fifth suspect still at large

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested four suspects, three of them teenagers, and is seeking a fifth following a robbery in the city’s east end.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a victim who said they had been robbed in a parking lot in the 10000-block of Tecumseh Rd. East.

Police said the victim was surrounded and assaulted by a group of suspects, stripped of his clothing and personal items, and left in the parking lot.

Officers then located and arrested four suspects.

Police said a 21-year-old has been charged with robbery with violence, assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, uttering death threats, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

A 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were each charged with robbery with violence and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

Another 15-year-old boy was charged with robbery with violence, mischief, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Additionally, a 13-year-old girl is wanted on a charge of robbery with violence.

The names of the underage suspects can’t be released under a provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police.