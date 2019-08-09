

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested a Windsor man after he allegedly knocked over an elderly woman and took off with her purse.

Police responded to a call at the 200 block of Curry Ave. for a report of a robbery around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23.

Officers learned that an elderly woman had been walking in the area when a man allegedly pushed her to the ground from behind and took her purse.

The woman was uninjured in the incident.

The victim was able to describe the suspect to police and video surveillance was obtained. Officers from the Major Crimes Branch of Windsor police were able to identify the suspect.

The next day members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad located the suspect in a vehicle and arrested him without incident.

Benjamin Trupish, a 38-year-old Windsor man is charged with robbery and breach of recognizance.