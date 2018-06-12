

Windsor police have arrested a minor believed to be involved in an east-end robbery that sent a convenience store clerk to hospital.

Officers were called to a convenience store located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road in response to an alarm from the business around 3 a.m. on Monday.

They found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, saying that he had been robbed.

The employee reported that minutes earlier a lone adult male suspect entered the store. The pair had a brief conversation. The suspect then allegedly removed a small quantity of merchandise from a display and exited the store.

The employee followed the suspect outside of the business and confronted the suspect.

The pair then had a physical confrontation during which time the employee was struck with what is believed to be an edged weapon.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle which was described as being a red four-door SUV bearing a cross-shaped emblem on the front grill. The suspect drove off eastbound from the store parking lot.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Later that evening, police received information as to the identity of the suspect and attended his LaSalle home, where the suspect was arrested without incident.

The investigation determined the suspect was in fact a 16-year-old. Officers also recovered a knife during the investigation.

Due to the fact that the suspect is a young offender, he cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. His surveillance camera image has been removed from the Windsor Police Service website.

The accused faces a charge of robbery and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com