Windsor police appeal to public in locating vehicle theft suspect

Windsor police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect who allegedly stole a van in the downtown core last month.

According to the Windsor Police Service, on Aug. 14, 2023 a male suspect stole a van from a parking garage in the 300-block of Riverside Drive East.

Police said the suspect later abandoned the vehicle at a nearby parking lot, where it was recovered and returned to its owner.

At the time, police released a description and photo of the suspect in the hopes the public could identify him.

On Saturday, police issued an update in which the suspect had been identified as 53-year-old Glen Gordon Brown.

The suspect has not yet been located, but is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact the Windsor Police Service.