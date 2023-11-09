WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police and health unit host ‘cabinet cleanout’

    Spring cleaning for your medicine cabinet

    Windsor police and the Windsor Essex County Health Unit are hosting a “cabinet cleanout” Thursday for residents to get rid of old medications.

    Residents can bring their expired medications for destruction to the Devonshire Mall between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Police advise scratching out any identifiable information on the prescription case to make it unreadable. This protect your identity and privacy.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Fall federal economic update coming Nov. 21: Freeland's office

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, CTV News has confirmed. That is the date when Freeland will be tabling the fall economic statement, her office said.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News