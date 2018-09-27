

Windsor residents who experienced basement flooding from Tuesday night’s intense storm are being asked to contact 311 if they need help getting damaged goods to the landfill.

The request to call 311 includes those who may have already called this week, as this call will be to set up a pick-up day, but the pick-up will only be for residents who are not going through insurance as insurance providers coordinate those.

The city will be arranging special garbage collections in the coming days for anyone not going through insurance and will rely on the addresses supplied by 311.

To register for special collection, residents must call 311 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For the special collection, the city requests this be done prior to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Tuesday night’s storm resulted in 298 calls to 311 on Wednesday prompting officials to offer the free pick-up support.

City officials say they are working hard to address the issue of basement flooding both short and long term and encourage residents to take advantage of subsidies through the basement flooding subsidy program.

Residents should also be aware of information aimed at safeguarding your home against flooding that can be found on the City of Windsor website.

To report flooding please contact 311, you can use the online system on the City website or call 311.