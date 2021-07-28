WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor pilot was not injured after making an emergency landing in Chatham-Kent.

A pilot from Windsor was flying in Chatham-Kent when his CH-601 aircraft engine failed around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The pilot made an emergency landing in a field on Middle Line. Police say thankfully he was not physically injured.

Transport Canada and the Transport Safety Board were notified of the incident and have taken over the investigation.