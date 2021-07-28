Advertisement
Windsor pilot makes emergency landing in Chatham-Kent field
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 10:05AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 28, 2021 10:43AM EDT
The pilot made an emergency landing in a field on Middle Line in Chatham-Kent. (Source: Melissa Doyle)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor pilot was not injured after making an emergency landing in Chatham-Kent.
A pilot from Windsor was flying in Chatham-Kent when his CH-601 aircraft engine failed around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
The pilot made an emergency landing in a field on Middle Line. Police say thankfully he was not physically injured.
Transport Canada and the Transport Safety Board were notified of the incident and have taken over the investigation.