

CTV Windsor





A Windsor businessman is helping the city’s unemployed residents have a special Easter meal.

Philanthropist Sam Sinjari is donating 200 turkeys to the Unemployed Help Centre's Unifor Local 200 People's Choice Pantry.

"I want to bring awareness to the fact that there are places, like the Unemployed Help Centre, that accept donations of perishable food and can use those donations to brings smiles to peoples' faces," said Sinjari. "Everyone deserves to enjoy a delicious meal. I want to do my part to make that happen."

Unemployed Help Centre CEO June Muir says she was was overwhelmed with Sinjari's generosity. She says these types of donations are always special, especially around a holiday.

"This is incredible," said Muir. "Our community is so giving and Sam's gift to the food bank will go a long way in helping to feed our friends and neighbours in need."

Sinjari, along with members of Windsor Police Services and UHC staff, will be handing the turkeys out Thursday at 11 a.m. at the UHC's People's Choice Pantry, located at 6955 Cantelon Dr.