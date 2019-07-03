

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say parents are facing second degree murder charges after the death of their child.

Officers responded to a local hospital for a report of two infants with injuries on June 8.

Police say one of the infants was admitted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second infant was transported to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, police say it was determined that injuries to both infants were caused by their parents.

A 27-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, both from Windsor, were initially arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault in relation to this investigation.

Police say sadly the infant being treated at the out-of-town hospital succumbed to their injuries on July 2.

Both parents now face an upgraded charge of second degree murder. The original assault charge also remains active.

To protect the identity of the young victims, the parent's names will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.