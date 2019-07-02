

CTV Windsor





Two Windsor residents have been charged after a robbery at a Guelph hotel.

Guelph police say officers responded to an armed robbery at the Comfort Inn on Silvercreek Pkwy North in the early morning hours of June 22.

Police say a man entered the hotel and brandished a handgun while holding up the front desk clerk. A small amount of cash was allegedly taken.

In the early morning hours of July 1, a Guelph police patrol officer located a stolen U-Haul Truck parked in a retail parking lot in the south end of Guelph.

With the assistance of several other officers, the two people located inside the truck were arrested.

A black semi-automatic CO2 pistol and several canisters of pepper spray were seized from the truck.

A 32-year-old Windsor man is charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, pointing a firearm, weapons dangerous, possession of stolen property over $5,000.

A 30-year-old Windsor woman is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and has warrants from London and Chatham Kent.

Both will appear in bail court on Tuesday.