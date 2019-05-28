

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Overdose Prevention Society is calling for action after the death of a 16-year-old.

Brandon Bailey, a recovered drug addict and member of the Windsor Overdose Prevention Society, says the community learned of the boy’s passing on Monday.

Bailey says the teens’ "friends" recorded his overdose and posted it to Snapchat in the earlier hours of the same day.

“This is one more life lost to the overdose epidemic,” says Bailey. “But this one is different. This one is a child.”

The Windsor OPS will be opening overdose prevention sites in undisclosed locations for the usage of people who use substances.

“We must take a stand and stop these preventable overdoses whether we have the support of the privileged community, or not,” says Bailey.