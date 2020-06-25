WINDSOR, ONT. -- Women’s Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor Inc. (WEST) will receive more than $750,000 over the next three years from the Ontario government for three of the organization’s projects as part of the 2020 Youth Opportunities Fund.

The province-wide initiative will see more than $13 million invested to support community-driven and youth-led projects to “improve the well-being of children, youth, and families facing economic and social barriers.” Details were provided Thursday from Premier Doug Ford and Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Jill Dunlop, associate minister of children and women’s issues.

“It is our responsibility as government to support our young people and help them find a path to lifelong success," Ford said in a news release. "This funding will enable youth across the province to develop the skills they need to be better engaged in school, empower girls and young women to lead, address racism and discrimination, and give young people access to the programs that will help them become the next generation of leaders and community builders."

The 2020 Youth Opportunities Fund will help provide funding for 43 community organization projects benefiting youth and their families. Of the projects receiving funding this year the three WEST projects include:

$252,900 over 36 months for WEST's Windsor Essex Biz Fit (WEBiz Fit) project which aims to provide entrepreneurship training and supports for racialized, low-income parents, guardians and caregivers in Windsor-Essex.

The organization will also receive $246,400 over 36 months for its IFAPID project which will deliver training workshops and information regarding financial literacy and the use of the banking system to help immigrants from French-speaking African countries to “fight against the multiple causes related to poverty in order to improve their lifestyle.”

Family Fuse is the third project receiving a grant of $253,500 over 36 months to provide supports that help Black parents, guardians and caregivers across the region to effectively navigate the education system.

The Youth Opportunities Fund provides funding through three granting streams including youth innovations; providing youth facing barriers with resources they need, family innovation; invests in local, community driven groups delivering culturally relevant projects to support caregivers, and system innovations; supports organizations that are strengthening systems so they may work better for youth facing multiple barriers.

"By believing in our youth and supporting them today, we can help develop the knowledge and skills they need to reach their full potential," Dunlop said. "I truly believe this initiative will go a long way towards developing our next generation of leaders. The projects selected for this year's Youth Opportunities Fund grants are wonderful examples of how community-led initiatives can make a positive difference in young people's lives."