Windsor, Ont. region under special weather statement

As Windsor basks in summer-like temperatures, it’s also time to batten down the hatches as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Saturday, forecasting strong winds and the risk of isolated power outages.

According to Environment Canada, a special weather statement is currently in effect for Windsor, Leamington, Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

The main hazards on Saturday are strong southwesterly winds, with sustained winds of 50km/h expected, gusting to 70 to 80 km/h, and isolated gusts of up to 90 km/h possible.

The timing for the strong winds is expected to begin Saturday afternoon and ending later in the evening.

Environment Canada warns that loose objects may be tossed around by the wind and cause damage or injury, and that isolated power outages are possible.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Sunday: Mainly sunny, windy. High of 17 C.

Monday: Sunny. High of 14 C.

Tuesday: Sunny. High of 13 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 18 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 17 C.

Friday: Cloudy. High of 10 C.