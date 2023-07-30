Windsor, Ont. man found in possession of knives, stolen licence during traffic stop: Chatham-Kent police

A Windsor man is facing a slew of charges after police apprehended him during a traffic stop in Harwich Township in possession of knives and a stolen driver’s licence on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, on Saturday at approximately 1:50 p.m. police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint at the Wilson Conservation Area in Harwich Township.

With information provided by the complainant, police were able to determine that the vehicle had been reported as stolen the previous day.

Officers then converged on the area and approached the suspect vehicle, where they located a man sitting in the front seat.

He was arrested without incident.

Police later learned that the man was in possession of a stolen driver’s licence and several knives, which he was prohibited from possessing as a result of a previous release order.

A 34-year-old man from Windsor was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and fail to comply with a release order for his alleged involvement.

The suspect was transported to police headquarters and held in custody pending a bail hearing.