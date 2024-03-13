Windsor, Ont. home marks 10 years of providing shelter and skills to pregnant women and new mothers

For 10 years, a home in Windsor has been taking in pregnant women and new mothers who have nowhere else to go and providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to raise a child.

This weekend, a fundraiser will be held at the Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex to support its efforts.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Home of Windsor opened in 2014 and accepts a maximum of seven women at a time. People are referred by outside organizations, such as House of Sophrosyne and Hiatus House, and can stay there for a maximum of one year.

One of those women is Shanna Wells. She moved into Our Lady of Guadalupe Home of Windsor in November and now has a one-month old daughter.

In the time she has been in the home, Wells said she has gained plenty of knowledge about what it takes to be a new mom.

"The way to hold the babies, feeding tips, nighttime tricks, just the way to help them sleep and comfort them," explained Wells, who added the other residents and staff members have all become a "tight family."

"We all take care of each other,” she said. “We all help out with the babies."

There are 11 staff members inside the home who rotate through the week, including some who are part-time or on call.

All of their pay, as well as the operational costs to run the home, are fully covered by charitable donations. The home does not receive any government assistance.

"Any monies we make go toward things like staffing, paying our bills and groceries. Sometimes, we have incidentals. We have moms who have dental issues and they don't have enough dental coverage. So we help them pay for that," said program manager Marina Kowalsky.

According to Kowalsky, the women who are welcomed inside Our Lady of Guadalupe Home may be in need of financial support, maternity tips and general life skills training.

"How do you change a diaper? How do you give a bath? How do you feed a bottle? How do you breastfeed? How to cook. How to clean," she said. "So it's nice to be able to give them a little bit of something to leave the home with so they feel they're effective and capable of being a really good mom."

Kowalsky added the youngest woman ever referred to the home was 17 years old and the oldest was 40 years old.

"We've had moms who have come in with a toddler and are pregnant with a new one. We've had moms with twins. I know it's chaotic but, sometimes, it's a good chaos. It's happy chaos," said Kowalsky.

For Wells, happiness amid the chaos is only possible because of the community of other mothers in the home.

"When the baby's fussing, if there's something you get overwhelmed with, there's someone always here to help step in, guide you and maybe they have little tricks and stuff that I didn't know before," said Wells.

On Saturday, a fundraiser is being held at the Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex gym between 12:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

The family fundraiser will include painting, a photo area, raffle prices, a movie and dinner with gluten-free options.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Home of Windsor is also hosting a benefit dinner at the Caboto Club on April 25, 2024.