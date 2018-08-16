

CTV Windsor





Windsor is sending four of its members from the honour guard to Fredericton, New Brunswick for the funeral service for two murdered officers.

A public visitation was held Thursday for Robb Costello and Sara Burns, the two officers killed in last Friday's shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s north side.

Hundreds of mourners attended the visitation, while a regimental funeral is planned for the two officers on Saturday. Thousands of police officers and first responders from across the country are expected to attend.

Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright were also gunned down in the shooting that has rocked the community.

Widow Melissa Robichaud says she has no regrets about the profane phrase she directed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his condolence call to her Wednesday.

She said her family was hurt the prime minister did not reach out to them Sunday while in the city, where he paid public tribute to the two officers at city hall.

Robichaud said she swore at him because her two sons have been made to feel that their father was somehow less important.

An obituary published earlier this week said there would be no visitation or funeral for Donnie Robichaud in keeping with his wishes.

Melissa Robichaud said she is getting ready to scatter Donnie's ashes. She said they had been married for 16 years before separating last December.

A public visitation was held Wednesday evening for Wright at a funeral home near Woodstock, N.B.