WINDSOR -- Windsor police officers are being credited with helping a lost elderly couple, who thought they were still in Etobicoke.

Officers from the Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment conducted a vehicle stop in the 100 block of Sandwich Street South on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. It was related to a white Hyundai seen driving in the area.

Officers spoke to an elderly couple in the vehicle and learned they had been driving for several hours after getting lost trying to get home.

Police say the couple from Etobicoke believed they were still in that area and had no idea they had driven all the way to Amherstburg.

Concerned for the well-being and safety of the couple, officers offered to bring the pair to the Amherstburg detachment until family could be located and apprised of the situation.

The couple was unable to provide information in relation to any family contacts, however officers were ultimately able to make contact with family members and arrangements were made to pick the couple up from the Amherstburg Detachment.

Officers say they made sure the couple were as comfortable as possible during their lengthy stay at the detachment. They were provided food, a place to rest and watch television, and were checked by medical personnel to ensure there were no health concerns while waiting for family to arrive.

The couple was brought back to Etobicoke safely by family.

Police are reminding the public to have early conversations with elderly family members about when to stop driving. If you believe someone should have their drivers licence reviewed or revoked for medical reasons, information is available on the Ministry of Transportation website. link: http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/medically-unfit-driver-police.shtml