WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Special Investigations Unit says there is no basis for charges against a Windsor police officer after a collision between a police bicycle and motorcycle last summer.

The SIU report says an officer was riding a bicycle when he collided with a motorcycle being operated by a 64-year-old man on Aug. 19, 2020. Both individuals were ejected from their vehicles.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital and reportedly diagnosed with facial fractures and a brain bleed. The officer suffered a compound fracture requiring surgery.

The SIU says while the officer appears largely to blame for the collision, SIU Director Joseph Martino has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the collision.