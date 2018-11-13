

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit has determined criminal charges are not warranted against Windsor police after a man was in relation to arrest of man in Windsor.

Tony Loparco says there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges.

The serious injury was reportedly sustained by a 22-year-old man during his arrest on Sept. 28, 2017.

The SIU says at approximately 9:45 p.m., plainclothes officers with the Windsor Police Service located the man in the parking lot of an apartment building at 333 Glengarry Avenue.

The man was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

There was an interaction, and the man taken into custody and transported to the police station.

The SIU says he was later transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Two investigators were assigned to this incident.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.