The City of Windsor will be offering a number of free activities and great giveaways in June to celebrate recreation and parks.

June is Recreation and Parks Month, an annual event highlighting the benefits of healthy active living and encouraging everyone to play.

The city has released calendars highlighting daily tips and reminders, as well as special free activities offered each day during the month of June.

For more information on recreation and parks in Windsor call 311 or visit www.citywindsor.ca.