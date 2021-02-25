Advertisement
Windsor nurses who work in Detroit rejected from vaccine volunteering
Published Thursday, February 25, 2021 9:23AM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 25, 2021 9:25AM EST
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Nurses who live in Windsor but work in the United States are upset the WECHU is rejecting their applications to help vaccinate residents.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit put out a call for help, to recruit healthcare volunteers to vaccinate in one of the many clinics expected to pop up across the region.
Their applications are being rejected.
A nurse who reached out to CTV on the promise of anonymity says they’re being told WECHU is “unable to use volunteers who are employed in U.S.”
This is a developing story. More to come.