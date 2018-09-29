

CTV Windsor





Nurses across Southwestern Ontario will be meeting with the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario’s chief executive officer.

It's set for Oct. 4 at Bacchus Ristorante, 614 Erie St. E.

The aim of the meeting is to share their experiences, concerns and solutions related to their practice and the health system as a whole.

As part of RNAO’s fourth-annual fall tour, CEO Doris Grinspun will meet with RNs, NPs and nursing students in Windsor, Chatham and Petrolia.

“Nurses are the backbone of the health system and provide vital insight into the broad range of factors that foster good health, good nursing and good health-care” says Crystal Hepburn, president of the Windsor-Essex RNAO Chapter in a news release.

“In order to better understand the issues facing our health system, we must work together to come up with solutions to improve people’s health.”