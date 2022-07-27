Windsor neighbours call city’s rules prohibiting plants and stones near sidewalk 'archaic'

Windsor neighbours call city’s rules prohibiting plants and stones near sidewalk 'archaic'

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died

Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the sitcom 'Leave It to Beaver,' died Wednesday morning, according to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Dow's son Christopher. He was 77.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver