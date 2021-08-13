WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Detroit Tigers have locked in former Windsorite and outfielder Jacob Robson, who made his Major League Baseball debut Thursday, entering the game as a pinch-hitter in the 6-4 Tigers’ win against Baltimore.

The Tigers selected Robson in the eighth round of the 2016 draft, but never called him up. He spent the last five years in the minors with Tigers affiliate teams including the Triple A Toledo Mud Hens.

The 26-year-old made may get a chance to start Friday at Comerica Park when Detroit welcomes Cleveland to town for a weekend series.