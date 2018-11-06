

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season.

The Windsor native guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Quenneville is the second-winningest head coach in Blackhawks history with a record of 452-249-96 since 2008.

Quenneville was raised in Windsor's Riverside neighbourhood and played for the Windsor Spitfires from 1975-78.

Jeremy Colliton will replace Quenneville on the bench.

He was in his second season with the American Hockey League`s Rockford IceHogs.

The 33-year-old becomes the youngest head coach currently in the NHL.

with files from the Associated Press