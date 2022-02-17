Windsor names first commissioner of economic development and innovation

The City of Windsor has named its first commissioner of economic development and innovation and it’s a familiar face.

Jelena Payne has been named to the position.

“I think it’s almost like a perfect marriage. My experience with city hall, and our community in Windsor and my private sector background will be married together now,” said Payne.

She’s spent the last nine years working with the city most recently as the commissioner of health and human services.

Prior to that, Payne lived stateside, working senior-level positions within the private sector at some large names in the food and beverage industry.

Her new role will oversee economic development specifically, she will be tasked with implementing recommendations from the “Windsor Works” economic diversification blueprint.

She will also work to integrate economic development with land-use planning, information technology and the city’s building services.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the goal of the position is to cut red tape within city hall - and prepare the city for job creation and growth opportunities.

“I would think she’s going to do a great job and because she knows the city, she can hit the ground running,” said Dilkens. “She knows the players, she has a sense of some of the issues that exist, so we’re excited to have her in this new role and to help her build a team that is going to help lead economic development in the city moving forward.”