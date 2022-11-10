Windsor nail salon patrons warned of potential infection breaches

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning the public of breaches in infection prevention and control practices at a local nail salon.

WECHU performed an inspection on Nov. 7 at Pro Nails at 8474 Wyandotte St. East after receiving a complaint from a member of the public.

The Ontario Ministry of Health requires that public health units investigate and publically disclose detailed information about IPAC lapses identified during non-routine investigations.

This information is shared publically to ensure that individuals who received services or who performed work at the affected premises are informed of their health risk and can respond accordingly.

The health unit said the investigation at Pro Nails resulted in confirmation of the following breaches in infection prevention and control practices:

Operator of premises failed to disinfect reusable equipment as often as necessary to prevent disease transmission.

Operator of premises failed to discard single-use equipment immediately after use.

WECHU said all infractions were corrected at the time of inspection and a detailed compliance inspection was completed during the investigation. The premises remains open.

The health unit said although the risk of transmission is low, it recommends that clients who received services at this location between September 2018 and November 7, 2022 consult with their healthcare provider to determine if medical testing and treatment is necessary.

“If you received a service at this facility or worked at this facility during the time frame indicated, please speak to your health care provider to determine the risk to your health based on the type of procedure received and your current overall health status,” said WECHU.

“Please note that risk of a serious infection remains low and this is a lapse in protocol only. There have been no blood-borne infections linked to the premises at this time.”

Individuals can visit WECHU’s website for complete information on the IPAC Lapse and/or contact our Environmental Health Department at 519-258-2146 ext. 4475 to speak to a Public Health Inspector for more information.