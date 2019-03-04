

CTV Windsor





Windsor’s west end will be getting a new bus terminal.

Despite concerns from some residents and ward 2 coun. Fabio Costante during Monday’s council meeting, the hub will be located at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare on Prince Road.

“There are kids and families that cross every single day and we are now proposing to move 192 buses in and out every day, on an already congested road,” says Costante.

His motion to defer the issue did not pass.

Council heard from nearly a dozen delegates who supported the motion.

“I believe a bus station should not be placed hundreds of feet from residential properties,” says Ron Riberdy, a ward 2 resident.

Transit Windsor officials say re-locating the terminal at a cost of $1.6-million would improve bus service in the area and across the city.

The current terminal on College Aveune will remain in use.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is offering the property on its northeast corner for $1 per year.

“Clearly there are people that are not happy," says Bill Marra, former councillor and current Vice President of External Affairs at Hotel-Dieu Grace. "So one of the first things we're going to do is reach out to those groups and organizations to ensure that this was not a personal debate.”

Marra says work can begin as early as spring, with the hub opening by fall.

“Transit is one of those services where you can't section it off neighbourhood by neighbourhood. It's a systems improvement,” says Marra.