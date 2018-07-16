

CTV Windsor





A house fire that left a family of four homeless in Windsor is being blamed on an electrical overload.

A fire ripped through a home at 485 Church St. around 2 p.m. last Tuesday.

Windsor fire officials tell CTV News an air conditioner plugged into an outlet led to the overload and sparked the fire.

27-year-old Danielle Gilliard and her three boys -- ages seven, two and seven-weeks old -- are now without a home.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support the family, and more than $1,200 has been raised so far.

Gilliard says she's overwhelmed by all of the support her family has received.

“I didn't realize how much support you know you have until something like this happens,” says Gilliard. “Just people from all over, there's people even in Oshawa that set up donations and stuff for me and my boys.”

Gilliard’s oldest son is a student at Queen Victoria Public School and is part of the school's summer camp. The school is now accepting donations for the family.