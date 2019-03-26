

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Mosque is increasing security measures and hiring security guards in the wake of the New Zealand shooting.

Spokesperson Sinan Yasalar says there has been no direct threat, but the mosque is erring on the side of caution.

Yasalar tells CTV Windsor the local Muslim community is grateful for the tremendous support it has received since the terrorist attack in New Zealand.

A 28-year-old man remains in custody following the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on March 14 that killed 50 people and injured 50 others.

Yasalar says while the mosque's open door policy will remain, the heightened security is a necessary measure to ensure the safety of their more than seven thousand worshippers.

“Now places of worship have become easy targets so, I think all facilities should have some type of security measures but because the incident in New Zealand was targeting a mosque, of course we're going to be more cautious than maybe any other facility,” says Yasalar.

Yasalar notes they are also working with Windsor police to access their security and implement any necessary changes.

Religious leaders from the Christian, Jewish and Mennonite faiths in Windsor-Essex banded together to show their support for those in the Muslim community, and condemn the terror attacks.