Windsor mom speaks out after her teen boy and friend assaulted

Laura Maxwell doesn’t wish any parent to have to see their child badly beaten like she did.

“He didn't deserve this. Nobody does,” she told CTV News.

The alleged assault of two, 14-year-old boys took place on Sept. 12 during their lunch hour in the area of McDougall Street and Tecumseh Road.

Maxwell, who doesn't want to share her son's name, said the Kennedy students were minding their own business when they were attacked by two other teenagers.

“These two came up from behind them and proceeded to choke them out,” she said.

According to Maxwell, the altercation escalated into physical violence.

CTV News saw video of the attack which showed one teen pinned to the ground while another was forcefully taken down to the ground head first.

“They [the alleged attackers] proceeded to vigorously kick him continuously over 10 times in his head only,” explained Maxwell. “There were no other visible markings on the rest of his body so they were trying to cause major damage to my child.”

Maxwell said her son was diagnosed with a severe concussion and his friend’s clothing was covered in blood from cuts received during the altercation.

CTV News also spoke with Maxwell’s son who said he is “fine” and is “overwhelmed by the support shown by his school community.”

Windsor police acknowledge they are aware of the incident but, because of age, cannot comment on the specifics of the case for legal reasons.

CTV News has also reached out to administration at Kennedy Collegiate to find out if the school is carrying out an internal investigation, and so far has not received a response.

Maxwell said the attackers are brothers from another public school.

“He didn't know what he did wrong,” she said about her son. “He still doesn't know what he did wrong.”

The family doctor checked up on Maxwell’s son and told them she is not worried about long-term damage from the blows to the head.

Maxwell has shared the story on social media and received many replies outlining attacks that have occurred across the area since school started less than two weeks ago.

She wants to see more security in places around schools during busy times and urges residents to offer help if they see a similar situation breaks out in public.

“I'm trying to raise awareness. If you're driving your car and you see a helpless child laying on the ground, that's somebody's baby, that's somebody's grandbaby. You need to stop. Call 9-1-1,” she said.

Maxwell’s son and the other victim plan to start martial arts classes next week.