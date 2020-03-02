WINDSOR, ONT -- A Windsor mother of three got the birthday gift of a lifetime when her Instant 25x Multiplier ticket turned out to be worth $250,000.

“I had just finished blowing out my candles in front of friends and family and I said, this is going to be a winner, I am surrounded by my lucky charms,” said Sara Kehoe in an OLG release.

Kehoe, 39, says she plans to go debt free, adding that her family has made a lot of sacrifices in the last year.

“This win lets my kids see first-hand that good things can happen to good people,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sunny Variety on Prince Road in Windsor.

There was another lucky winner in the region as well.

Geraldine Graham of Chatham matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the February 1 draw, winning $100,000.

“My eyes almost popped right out of my head. I ran to the car and told my son to pinch me,” the 58-year old married mother of one said about the discovery she had won.

The part-time factory worker plans to invest her win and will buy a new chest-freezer for her home.

She already had a trip to New York planned but says she’ll take in more of what New York has to offer.